Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,360,000 after buying an additional 77,875 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 186,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,778. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.