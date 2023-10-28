Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,216 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 636,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 625,700 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,156,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 516,924 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,132,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $25.67 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

