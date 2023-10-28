Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 7,559 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

