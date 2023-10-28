Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 347,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.