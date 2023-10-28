Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,685 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Paramount Global worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Benchmark raised their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

