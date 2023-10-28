Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 25,598 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $101.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

