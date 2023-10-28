Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,642 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX opened at $87.20 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.93 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.