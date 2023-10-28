Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 7,078 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,352,000 after purchasing an additional 525,596 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $184.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

