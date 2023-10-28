Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $87.51 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

