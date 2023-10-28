Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 45,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Intel by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 30,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 9.3 %

INTC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

