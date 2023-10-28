Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,342 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Teck Resources worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

