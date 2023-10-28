Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,909 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

