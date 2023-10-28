Scotia Capital Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $179,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $397.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

