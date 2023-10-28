Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.