Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.97 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

