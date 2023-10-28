Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.