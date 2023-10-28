Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $261.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.57. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

