Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 41,903 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Airbnb by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,542 shares of company stock valued at $88,673,763 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.