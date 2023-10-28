Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 68,698 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5,831.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,698 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after buying an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.