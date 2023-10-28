Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,807,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,498 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.69% of TransAlta worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,039 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in TransAlta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,677,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 926,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TAC opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAC

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.