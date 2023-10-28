Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 11,533 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

