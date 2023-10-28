Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,372 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.60% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $70.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

