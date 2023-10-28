Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,502 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $261.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.