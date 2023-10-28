Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 15,447 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $30,618,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 493.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.7 %

FNV stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $116.50 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.