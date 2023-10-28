Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,896 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.51% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1363 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

