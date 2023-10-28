Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,383 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.