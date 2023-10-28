Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 48,529 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 664,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,529 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

