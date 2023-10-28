Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,208 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.