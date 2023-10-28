Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 74,784 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,468 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 74,784 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $10,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

