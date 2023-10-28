Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

