Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.