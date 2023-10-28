Scotiabank Trims Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Target Price to C$50.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$43.57 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$56.37. The stock has a market cap of C$92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.6712657 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.83%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.