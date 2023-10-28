Scotiabank Trims Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Target Price to C$50.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.50.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$43.57 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$56.37. The stock has a market cap of C$92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.6712657 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 188.83%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

