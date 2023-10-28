Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 631,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,944 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 17.2% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 574,633 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 33.8% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 905,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 347.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 231,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

