ScS Group (LON:SCS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

SCS opened at GBX 267 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £90.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.67. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 273 ($3.34).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

