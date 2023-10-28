Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 109,842 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,548 shares of company stock worth $14,790,651. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.