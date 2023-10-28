Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 155.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,687 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Sealed Air worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

