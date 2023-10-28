Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 2,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

Get Semperit Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.5329 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures surgical gloves in the medical area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.