Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.