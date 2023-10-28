SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on S shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $24.20.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,820.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $165,909.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,754 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,345.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,114,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,426 shares of company stock worth $4,269,338. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 85.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

