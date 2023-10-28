ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $554.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.25 and a one year high of $614.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $565.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.