Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Stock Price Down 5%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY)'s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,624% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

