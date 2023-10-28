Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.