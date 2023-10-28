Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goodbody upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.20) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($31.24) to GBX 2,600 ($31.85) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($36.62).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,413.79%.
In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.26), for a total value of £145,128.80 ($177,788.56). Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
