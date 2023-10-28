Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Rises By 29.2%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adler Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Adler Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.54.
Adler Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adler Group
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.