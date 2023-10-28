Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Grows By 13.8%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,900 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 792,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.3 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.11 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Adriatic Metals from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.19) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

About Adriatic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.