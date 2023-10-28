Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Rises By 64.3%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the September 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AIA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

AAGIY stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $47.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

