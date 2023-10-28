Short Interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Increases By 22.9%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.8 %
ARLP opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 44.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
