Short Interest in AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Decreases By 30.3%

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AmBase Stock Performance

Shares of ABCP opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. AmBase has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

