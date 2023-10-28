Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Grows By 34.1%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the September 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after buying an additional 843,496 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $256.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.22. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

